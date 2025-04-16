‘Put an Egg on Everything Day,' no yolk, is a Smorgasburg LA tradition

What to Know "Smorgasburg LA: Put an Egg on Everything Day" — Caviar Edition

The outdoor food-and-more market takes place most Sundays at ROW DTLA

The April 20 market will be included several dishes incorporating caviar

Free entry; no dogs allowed

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scrambled, poached, hard-boiled, or fried: An egg really can top just about any dish, or sit under any grain, or add a filling element to a lighter salad or sandwich.

Adding eggs to all sorts of dishes is just what we do, but when Easter dawns, and the vendors of Smorgasburg LA begin to set up snacky shop at ROW DTLA, the quest begins to "Put an Egg on Everything," if it can be done.

This has been the case in past years, but the 2025 event will have a tangy twist: Caviar will be the ingredient in the decadent spotlight.

Of course, not every goodie sold at the April 20 outdoor market will have caviar, but "Put an Egg on Everything Day: Caviar Edition" does put a foodie focus on those appetizing offerings that incorporate a variety of different caviars in a surprising number of ways.

Some of the 2025 selections you'll find around the Arts District market, which offers free entry?

A Miya Miya shawarma will feature caviar zing, Lobsterdamus will have a roll full of lobster, Japanese mayo, and caviar, in addition to other piquant items, and Sus Arepa's Arepita de Lujo will feature caviar, crème fraiche, and chives.

Astrea Caviar is partnering with Smorgasburg LA to make the decadent dreams of caviar lovers come true.

Complimentary caviar samples will also be part of the festive occasion.

If you're seeking other brunch-y items, from pastries to burritos, several vendors will be on hand to offer a wide variety of filling and festive dishes.

Entry to Smorgasburg LA is always free but do leave your pooch at home.