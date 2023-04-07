‘Put an Egg on Everything Day' Shell Win Over Foodies at Smorgasburg LA

What to Know Smorgasburg LA at ROW DTLA

Sunday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free entry; dogs not permitted

The egg is rolling into its biggest weekend of the year, with egg hunts, egg decorations, egg dyes, egg centerpieces, and eggy events capturing our egg-loving fancies.

And egg puns? We hate to break it to you: You'll encounter more than a few of those and we're not even yolking.

And while all of this extreme egg-a-tude will add an ebullient air to the Easter holiday, there are those foodies who will be hankering for egg dishes that go well beyond the traditional (though always delicious) omelet.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Finding fancier egg dishes shouldn't be too hard(-boiled); you simply need to hatch a plan to make for Smorgasburg LA, the large outdoor foodie market.

Scramble for the ROW DTLA event on Sunday, April 9, which is Put an Egg on Everything Day.

Aficionados of the breakfast icon will find numerous tempting egg-inspired dishes, with some savory standards and more than a few offbeat offerings.

Uni and caviar will make kicky cameos atop a luscious lobster roll from Broad Street Oyster Co. while Be Bright Coffee's spin on a vibrant Vietnamese brew will feature egg cream, oh yummy.

Breakfast tacos, burger patties topped with fried eggs, and other protein-packed, oh-so-flavorful goodies will rule our taste buds on the sunny (and sure-to-be-toasty) holiday.

As for the price to enter Smorgasburg LA?

You'll shell out zero dollars to enter, though parking may be additional, depending on where you stow your car, and you'll want funds for all the fun eating and drinking.

No more egging you on: Get more Put an Egg on Everything Day information here.