Queen Mary's ‘Dark Harbor' will materialize for Friday the 13th

Calling upon a certain spectacular ocean-liner around the middle of June?

You might encounter some heavy marine layers in the mornings — June Gloom does have a way of holding atmospheric sway in Long Beach — and some telling signs of late springtime, like visitors in sundresses and sandals.

Coming across a supernatural monster or two, or a Halloween-style Queen Mary maze, is a less likely occurrence in the days ahead of the summer solstice.

Unless, of course, Friday the 13th happens to fall within the month of June.

That's exactly what is happening in June — in fact, the Friday the 13 in June is the only such spooky occasion on the 2025 calendar — and the spirited landmark is getting into the spectral swing of things.

How, you wonder? Wonder no longer, lovers of strange and shadowy adventures: "Dark Harbor," the ship's famous fall festivity, will shimmer into eerie existence over two nights.

June 13 and 14 are the evenings, and while tickets sold out faster than a phantom passes through a wall, there is a wait list.

It's an unlikely time of year to enjoy the dastardly sights, sounds, and spirits of "Dark Harbor," making it something special for fright fans.

And it will look a bit different than past "Dark Harbor" evenings; you'll enter "twisted kitchens and galley halls" while creepy characters like The Butcher await your arrival within the "Feast" maze.

Oh yes: The experience is dark, as the name of the event suggests, but you will have a small glowstick.

Themed cocktails for sale as well as eats, as well as the opportunity to linger in the Queen Mary's atmospheric Engine Room, are also part of the popular pop-up.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring 'Dark Harbor' to the public beyond the Halloween season for the first time in the event's history," Brett Bertolino, the Director of Special Projects for Thirteenth Floor, shares.

"We look forward to bringing the scares and taking the intensity up a notch with the blackout version of 'Feast'!"

Keep in mind that the traditional carnival and mazes of "Dark Harbor," beyond "Feast," will not be on view for this special June event. If you'd like to add "The Summoning of Samuel," a séance that spotlights one of the "forever guests" on the ship, consider a combo ticket.

For details, "Dark Harbor" delights, and wait list information, prepare to haunt this page.

The event is presented by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group and tickets start at $19.99.