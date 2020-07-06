RAD Camp Just Went on the Road

What to Know RAD on the road made several stops in late June and early July to bring summer camp fun to campers

Summer camp is one of the most joyous happenings on the calendar, a life-affirming, spirit-raising event that is eagerly anticipated throughout fall, winter, and spring.

But camps closed over the summer of 2020, due to the pandemic, and staffers had to create new and innovative ways to connect with campers, wherever the campers lived.

The team behind RAD, "Southern California’s largest camp for adults and children with developmental disabilities," worked quickly to re-invent a "fully remote summer program" for an online virtual camp experience that still included all of the amazing activities from years gone by.

The result?

Total success.

"In addition to providing hours and hours of at-home content via “Rad Remote” (including one-on-one attention from counselors and chances to bond with the team and to pick up nifty new skills)," the camp also launched "Rad on the Road" in late June and early July.

The camp visited several cities around our region during the weeklong remote summer session, all to bring some in-person (yet still physically distanced) happiness, learning, and fun of summer camp to a host of Southern Californians.

Every “RAD Remote” camper received a preparatory box ahead of time, a kit that included educational and craft-ready supplies and materials, a t-shirt, and more.

"Once RAD Remote kicked off on June 29, campers took part in a host of pre-recorded and live scheduled online activities," including baking demonstrations, arts & crafts, a scavenger hunt, and more.

Participants of the on-the-road pop-ups ranged in ages from 4 to over 60, and some campers were treated to happenings that were live and in-person.

Would you or someone you love like to take part in RAD, even though its road trip has now concluded and the live content has wrapped? Good news: There's a way to enjoy this camp remotely, all summer long.

Become a "Friend of RAD" and sign up by Aug. 1, 2020 for a host of online activities and content for $10.

Want to know more about Rising Above Disabilities, which has "... been dedicated to offering awesome programs and camps for adults and children with developmental disabilities, much-deserved respite for their caregivers, and life-changing volunteer opportunities for the local community" for over two decades now?

Start here, and find out why the organization's many programs are truly RAD.