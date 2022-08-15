Rad: Celebrate the San Fernando Valley on ‘818 Day'

What to Know Aug. 18 through 21, 2022

Westfield Topanga & The Village in Canoga Park

An arcade, live tunes, a beer garden, and a mini museum pop-up presented by the Valley Relics Museum; check the schedule and RSVP ahead of time

Everything in the Valley just seems brighter, bigger, over-the-top-er, and attention-catchier.

The bold boulevards of the San Fernando Valley unfurl into the far distance, the business-fronting neon has a shine that out-shines all other signs everywhere, and looking for the best burger, taco, or tuna roll?

For sure: You're totally in the right place.

So when it comes to observing an annual event that is all about celebrating this sublime stretch of Southern California-style splendor, you can bet that the party is going to roll out over several days, and not just one.

That's just what will be taking place at Westfield Topanga & The Village starting on 818 Day, an occasion that playfully pays tribute to the Valley's iconic area code.

Aug. 18 is 818 Day, of course, or 8/18, if you prefer, and My Valley Pass, those big-time boosters of all things Valley, and the nostalgically rad Valley Relics Museum are on board as co-presenters of the multi-day festivity.

The festivity will run from Aug. 18 through the 21st, and visitors to the shopping-and-more destination can expect live music, a pop-up arcade (yep, it'll have pinball, because of course), and a beer garden, along with some special store giveaways.

Oh yes: And look for the Valley Relics Pop Culture Mini Museum, which will display some old-school neon signage, the colorful outdoor icons you may remember seeing back when you were a kid.

And if you're looking for some museum merchandise, that will be available for purchase, too.

It's a four-day jamboree for a jam-packed region, a slice of Southern California that's ascended into the realm of local, national, and worldwide myth-making for its movies, music, eats, lifestyle, and, like, awesome outlook.

Before you go, whether you swing by on 818 Day or the days that immediately follow Aug. 18, be sure to check out when the bands are playing, what breweries are pouring at the beer garden, and all the goings-on. And sweet: You can RSVP, too.