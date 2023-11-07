Raise a cup of cheer to Yuletide Cinemaland, the outdoor fa-la-film series

What to Know Dec. 14-23, 2023 (select nights)

Heritage Square Museum

$39.99 general admission; $34.99 early bird admission; a light tunnel, photo spots, and other cheerful sights will festoon the scenic grounds

If you gathered the Muppets, Buddy the Elf, Jack Skellington, and Krampus in one room, we're guessing quite the rollicking party would ensue.

Alas: The schedules of the aforementioned superstars are all incredibly packed, especially during the holiday season.

But what we can do is enjoy their memorable on-screen performances, their timeless turns in the festive flicks that have stood the test of time, and our seasonal viewing preferences.

Where, though, can you go to watch these big characters cavorting on the big screen while also enjoying a shimmery and cinematic setting, the sort of venue that looks as though it could appear in a big-budget Christmas film?

The happy answer? Yuletide Cinemaland, the outdoor movie series presented by Street Food Cinema, is the ho-ho-happening spot for cinema gems. Heritage Square Museum will again serve as the sparkly centerpiece for the festive film event, which kicks off on Dec. 14 with a showing of "Elf."

So better pack your maple syrup and marshmallows, if you want to dine like Buddy; you're permitted to bring food to the Arroyo Seco Parkway-close celebration, though not alcoholic beverages.

Those will be for sale at the Tinsel Tavern, and the libations will have plenty of seasonal sip-ability; themed drinks frequently make appearances at Yuletide Cinemaland. So do other playful pursuits, like fun photo opportunities, a light tunnel, and a "curated stocking stuffer marketplace."

And if you don't pack your supper or snacks, there's no need to be Scrooge-y; food trucks will be nearby, as well as a concession stand featuring popcorn, sodas, and other classic goodies.

Other films will follow "Elf" as December deepens, including "The Muppet Christmas Carol," "Scrooged," "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Die Hard," and "Krampus."

Buddy will be back on the big screen for one more "Elf"-ian extravaganza on Dec. 23, rounding out the cool-holidays-at-Heritage-Square vibe.

There are early-bird prices on tickets; check out all of the availability and book your entry at the Street Food Cinema site now.