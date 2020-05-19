Raise a Guinness to This At-Home Happy Hour

What to Know Thursday, May 21 at 4 p.m.

Free

21+

So you joined a Zoom happy hour recently, or a wind-down FaceTime get-together, or another from-a-distance round of drinks?

Chances are strong that your friends might have been involved, or your cousins across the country, or your old boss and coworkers.

But there are virtual happy hours that find their libation inspiration in instruction, though no chalkboards nor quizzes are on the docket.

Rather, they're serving as tasting sessions, the kind that you formerly found in the tasting room at your favorite brewery (and will again one day, yep).

In that get-smart-about-suds spirit, Guinness is partnering with BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse for a virtual happy hour, one that delves into the story of the centuries-old Irish beer.

The happening, which will line up the pint glasses on Thursday, May 21 at 4 p.m. PDT, will include "... a short history lesson, tips on pouring a traditional half and half, a Q&A session, and of course, a tasting of select beers such as BJ’s HopStorm IPA and Guinness Draught Stout."

Helming the Guinness-good happy hour? Look for Alex Puchner, BJ’s SVP of Brewing, Aaron Stueck, BJ’s Brewery General Manager and Eoghain Clavin, Guinness Brewery Ambassador.

It's free to watch, though, of course, you may want to buy the brews in question, if you don't have them on hand.

You can pick up $10 growlers at BJ's, as well as six packs to go (the beer is BJ's Handcrafted Signature brew), so do look into finding your foam prior to joining the learn-more meet-up.

For sure: This is a 21+ gathering; you can read more here.