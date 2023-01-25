P-22

Raise a Toast to P-22's Legacy and Help Support Urban Wildlife

Connie & Ted's has created the fundraising P-22 Cocktail, a spirited tribute to the famous feline.

By Alysia Gray Painter

  • The P-22 Cocktail includes "Four Roses Bourbon, housemade Rosemary Agave, Black Walnut Bitters, and a squeeze of lemon"
  • Available through Feb. 4 at Connie & Ted's at 8171 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood
  • $17; a dollar from each drink will be donated to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Fund

The P-22 Celebration of Life at the Greek Theatre on Feb. 4 will give supporters of urban wildlife, lovers of local nature, and people seeking to honor the beloved Griffith Park mountain lion a joyful way to gather together and remember.

Other places around town, including LA Zoo and the Natural History Museum, have offered their own moving memorials to the big cat in recent days, too. The iconic animal was euthanized in December 2022 after medical professionals checked the animal and observed both health issues and injuries from a possible vehicle hit.

His legend lives on, in Los Angeles and beyond, and while visitors to Griffith Park are recalling all that P-22 represented, there are other destinations that continue to pay tribute to the puma with both poignant recollection and an eye on the future of urban wildlife.

Connie & Ted's in West Hollywood is one such location, and if you stop by the restaurant through Feb. 4, you'll find a P-22 Cocktail on the menu.

The $17 libation, which features "Four Roses Bourbon, housemade Rosemary Agave, Black Walnut Bitters, and a squeeze of lemon," is fundraising on behalf of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Fund.

The crossing's mission is the beneficiary, with a dollar from every P-22 Cocktail going to the fund; you can read more about the progress of the Agoura Hills wildlife bridge here.

The free tickets to the Feb. 4 memorial flew in a flash, but more tickets will be released on Jan. 30.

Don't have a ticket? The P-22 Celebration of Life will be available to watch via free livestream.

