Raise a glass: ‘Barnsdall Fridays' return to the happy hilltop with more dates

The popular wine tasting series — like, dates-will-definitely-sell-out popular — is back in early June

By Alysia Gray Painter

Barnsdall Art Park Foundation

What to Know

  • "Barnsdall Fridays"
  • Fridays, June 6 through Sept. 26 (the event will take July 4 off)
  • Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; the event concludes at 9 o'clock
  • 21+ only
  • $47.75 plus fee; other ticketing tiers, including an option that includes a tour of the Hollyhock House, are available
  • All proceeds will be donated to the cultural programs of Barnsdall Art Park; Kaiser Permanente sponsors the sparkling celebration
  • Parking is limited, so arriving by Metro (a station is a short stroll from the park) is recommended

Mellow and easygoing locations have prettily proliferated around Southern California for, well, ever, with sandy coves, breezy bluffs, and woodsy trails providing people a sort of laid-back, smiles-aplenty vibe.

But few places are as simultaneously mellow and merry as Barnsdall Art Park on a sunny spring or summer Friday, just around twilight.

For that's when "Barnsdall Fridays," a popular wine tasting series, sets up shop up above Hollywood Boulevard, all to give guests who are 21 and older a scenic chance to wind-down the week.

Jenna Gibson/500px/Barnsdall Art Park
Sip wine near the Hollyhock House every Friday evening from June 26 through Sept. 26, 2025 (the event is taking July 4 off); advance tickets are a must.

And we do mean scenic: This is the hilltop with Frank Lloyd Wright's legendary Hollyhock House, which itself is a visual treat. But views attract our admiring notice in just about every direction, making it a sublime spot to sip vino.

Not just any vino, of course: Silverlake Wine will again select the bespoke bottles and affably explain what each wine is all about.

And here's a headline sure to provide lovers of early fall some needed fizz: "Barnsdall Fridays" will expand deeper into September this time around, such a lovely prospect.

There are a few other things to know about the warm-weather series, but this is at the oh-so-important forefront: Tickets will sell out, if past sold-out years are any indication, so you'll want to secure your entry well ahead of time.

This is for 21+ guests, as mentioned and pups are not permitted. There are a few things to know, which are all listed on this site.

Fundraising is at the heart of the festivity, and all proceeds will help out Barnsdall Art Park and its programming.

By the by, peeking inside the Hollyhock House — it's a UNESCO World Heritage Site — is possible with a special "Barnsdall Fridays" tour ticket, but those are limited in number.

Your best bet? Act fast if you'd like to soak in the splendor of this one-of-a-kind landmark, which recently marked its first century.

