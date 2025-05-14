Raise a spirit-free toast to ‘The Great Curious Cocktail Party' in Culver City

What to Know "The Great Curious Cocktail Party" is a multi-city happening; the events spotlight creative alcohol-free concoctions

The May 14 pop-up will play a part of the "Vibes After Five" event series, presented by the city of Culver City

The Stealth Building at 3528 Hayden Avenue

5 to 8 p.m.

Free

Curious Elixirs pour "refreshing booze-free cocktails"; Novena Carmel from KCRW will stop by to spin the scintillating tunes

Lawn games like Giant Jenga are part of the laidback Golden Hour scene

With just about a month to go before summer officially starts, one lovely thing is becoming ethereally apparent: The Golden Hour is looking especially golden around Southern California.

This could be because so many mornings are starting the May Gray way, and the bright afternoon sky offers a contrast to the early-in-the-day gloom.

There's only one route to take with this information: Find all of the fun, free, and frolicsome outdoor events you can, the upbeat affairs that have marvelous music and easygoing diversions and, if we're especially lucky, tasty libations to sip.

Culver City has been at the forefront of all of those pleasurable offerings this spring courtesy of the "Vibes After Five" series.

The pop-up events offer Culver locals and people who work or are visiting the city the chance to wind-down on a Wednesday while soaking up, oh yes, the vibes after 5 o'clock.

The next happening, set for May 14 at the Stealth Building, has an especially tempting theme: It's "The Great Curious Cocktail Party," a multi-city happening that will celebrate some zingy non-alcoholic beverages.

Curious Elixirs will be pouring spirit-free sips at the event, Windsor Hill Pizza will have savory eats for sale, and Novena Carmel of KCRW will be at the turntables, all to summon the great sounds.

As with past "Vibes After Five" events, lawn games like Giant Jenga will festoon the area, so come prepared to battle family members or friends or simply sit back and bask in the Golden Hour splendor.