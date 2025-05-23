Raise a treat to ‘Fiesta Hermosa,' a free street fair with sweet flair

What to Know Fiesta Hermosa

Hermosa Beach

May 24-26, 2025

Free

The ocean, the beach, a few sunbeams, and the colorful comings-and-goings of an energy-filled street fair sound like the ideal route to take to arrive at the door of the unofficial summer season.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The solstice is still a month out, it's true, but Fiesta Hermosa will unfurl over three delightful and delight-filled days in Hermosa Beach over the holiday weekend, with a Food Fair, Makers Mercado, and other uplifting offerings aplenty.

We're not joking about the "aplenty" part, for this large-scale street fair has been beaching-up our late-May worlds for decades.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Formerly a summer-starting and summer-ending event, Fiesta Hermosa is solely a Memorial Day Weekend offering in 2025.

The diverse dining choices are still very much a snacky centerpiece of the stroll-ready event, as are the stages with dance-it-out live music.

Entry is free, but keep in mind that that Beer Garden has a $10 cover charge each day (and it is solely for the 21-and-over contingent).

One of the most important bits of information shared by the event's team on the official site is this: "Parking in Hermosa Beach in the summer is always a challenge. We recommend making a plan before you visit."

Once there, the Makers Mercado will offer intriguing shopping — over 240 vendors are expected — and a Ferris wheel is just one of the nostalgic attractions at the carnival (wheee, there's a slide, too).

You should get up on all of the FAQ-y goodness, and need-to-know parking/arriving advice, at this page before heading for Hermosa.

If you've attended every festival over its lengthy history, you know it has had a few different names, including "Fiesta de las Artes," though its current moniker has been in place for several years now.

Hermosa Beach's festival-hosting spirit stretches back several decades, in short, making it a primo place to savor a pay-nothing fair full of creativity and community spirit.

Get to know Fiesta Hermosa now, then find your sunbeams, and summer-launching fun, near the beach over the long weekend.