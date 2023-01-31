Raise Your Spoons High for ‘Ice Cream for Breakfast Day'

What to Know Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is the first Saturday in February

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream has become known for celebrating the sweet occasion with giveaways

If you're a Splendid Rewards member and you'd like to score a complimentary Ice Cream for Breakfast Day mug, be one of the first 50 people at your local scoop shop on Feb. 4

If it seems as if a lot of zany food holidays and fun-oriented occasions show up at the start of a brand-new calendar, well, that's because they do.

Perhaps it is because we still haven't gotten over all of the merrymaking that occurred at the end of the year or that the doldrums of chillier days can set us in a funk.

Whatever the reason, one glance at a roster of national food holidays tells us that January and February are full of fanciful, treat-yourself to-dos, with even non-food happenings, like National Plan a Vacation Day, adding a note of glee to the grayer days.

And coming up on the first Saturday in February? It's Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, which some dessert devotees may celebrate more frequently.

But for most people? It's a rarer indulgence, and one that might be enjoyed at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, a company that spotlighted the quirky occasion over the last few years.

If you swing by a Jeni's Scoop Shop on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 4, you'll find a few festive details, like Maple Soaked Pancakes ice cream (the buzzed-about flavor won't be back for long, keep in mind).

You say you're a Splendid Rewards member? If you're one of the first 50 people to visit a Jeni's location on Feb. 4, you'll be treated to a complimentary Ice Cream for Breakfast Day for mug.

And if you're a bit too late to enjoy the fun freebie? They'll be for sale, too.

"AND ten lucky folks will win ice cream for a year. To enter the giveaway, take a pic in your PJs at a Jeni’s shop, share it with the hashtag #icecreamforbreakfast, and tag @jenisicecreams," reads a Facebook post.

Check your local Jeni's to make sure it is participating in this tasty tradition.