We're raising a toast to ‘Fried Egg Season' at Descanso Gardens

What to Know Matilija Poppies are beginning to bloom at Descanso Gardens

La Cañada Flintridge

Admiring the "fried egg" flowers is part of garden admission

$15 adult; other ticketing tiers are available

Hearing news of a special fried egg-type event at a local public garden might make you first think of food.

And this is completely understandable, as so many flower-centered spots around Southern California do boast great snack shops, cafés, cafeterias, tea rooms, and restaurants.

But when fried eggs return to our region in the spring, as they always do, those people who frequent gardens know that menus aren't the topic, nor actually foodstuffs; rather, it is the marvelous Matilija Poppy that is in the spotlight.

These spectacular mid-spring stars have earned their quirky nickname because they do, indeed, look rather like fried eggs when they're at peak bloom (nope, these flowers are not for eating, just admiring).

And the first eye-catching egg began its seasonal "sizzle" in early May at Descanso Gardens.

More egg-cellent flowers will follow at the La Cañada Flintridge destination in the next few weeks, giving poppy people plenty of picture opportunities.

There's no side of bacon served alongside this beauty, nor buttered toast, but beholding a sizable spray of fried eggs in a sunny setting — or perhaps "sunny side up" is more apt — is one of the offbeat joys of the season.

There are other wonders adding delight to Descanso as we move past Mother's Day, including exquisite irises that are just about the same color as a sunbeam.

And if you do desire dining while calling upon the garden? Skip the floral fried eggs and head to either The Market or Jones Coffee, which are both located near the entrance.