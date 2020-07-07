Ramble With Rover at South Coast Botanic Garden

What to Know July 8 and 22, 5-8 p.m.

Every second and fourth Wednesday this summer

$15 adult, $4 dog

Pups are frequently seen at the sides of their humans, on street corners, in front yards, and at the occasional dog park, too.

But finding a tail-wagger sauntering through a public garden is a sight that's not frequently seen, for many major gardens generally do not permit entry to pooches (with the exception of service animals).

South Coast Botanic Garden has changed that up in recent weeks by welcoming woofers to the pretty Palos Verdes spread, along with humans who've reserved their advance ticket.

And a ticket, too, for their pups.

But Dog Walking Days aren't happening each day at the 87-acre destination, but rather on two Wednesdays each month.

Those Wednesday are just ahead in July, so mark your calendar, get your tickets, and tell your four-footed bestie: Dogs are allowed at South Coast on July 8 and 22.

A ticket for the late-afternoon event is $15 for an adult, while your hound's admission is $4. Again, please do buy your tickets ahead of time.

Of course, your pup must remain on his leash, and you'll want to have your face covering securely in place.

Where will you roam together, once there? The Acacia Collection, the Gingko Grove, and the Desert Garden are some sublime spots to stop, reflect, and give a sniff (your dog, we'll assume, will be doing the sniffing).

