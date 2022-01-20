Rams Fans, Get Your Game Day Goodies at Primo's Donuts

What to Know Sawtelle Boulevard and Westwood Village

Available through Feb. 13 (Fridays through Sundays)

Supplies are limited

Playoff-themed tidbits, game-fun munchables, and the super snacks that keep a fan going, from the first pass to the final flag, bite by bite by bite?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Entire cookbooks have been written about football-inspired foodstuffs, and cable shows regularly devote segments to the sort of cuisines you'll want on your coffee table ahead of the initial kick-off.

But when we get down to it, at least around Los Angeles, it is a circular sweet that catches our minds, hearts, and eyes when a major sporting showdown is due. It's the doughnut we're discussing here, a locally beloved icon that is just so darn easy to hold while you're watching the television, and just so easy to eat, too.

Which is why you'll find a number of pastry pros baking limited-time treats that pay quirky homage to various sporting events around Southern California.

One of those places?

It's Primo's Donuts, a Sawtelle Boulevard bastion of delicious dough and fabulous frostings. Well, make that Sawtelle and Westwood Village, the site of the doughnut company's second shop (in the former Stan's Donuts location).

To honor the Los Angeles Rams on their dash to football's biggest spectacular, Primo's is baking football-shaped, blue-and-gold goodies.

The talented bakers created the eye-catching confection to "... celebrate the Los Angeles Rams’ NFL wildcard playoff victory and continued success in the playoffs as they head towards Super Bowl LVI right here at Sofi Stadium on February 13th, 2022."

Just make sure you swing by on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to buy your game-watching bites. And, no surprise here: A lot of people will want these, meaning supplies will be limited.