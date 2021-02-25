Randy's Costa Mesa Just Got Its Mega Rooftop Doughnut

When you learn that a Randy's Donuts is about to open in a new city, you can bet that a whole host of components, from ovens to shelves to cups to bags, will be making their way to debuting locations.

Of course, there's another item that will adds to Randy's particular style to the structure: That mega, world-famous, seen-in-the-moves rooftop doughnut.

The newest Randy's, the third location to wear the famous rooftop icon, received its brand-new treat topper on Feb. 25, thanks to the hard-working crew that drove the 25-foot doughnut to Costa Mesa and carefully put it in the perfect place.

See a few photos now, and get the frosting-covered, oh-so-yummy details on the doughnut shop's upcoming opening.