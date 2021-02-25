Randy's Costa Mesa Just Got Its Mega Rooftop Doughnut

By Alysia Gray Painter

When you learn that a Randy's Donuts is about to open in a new city, you can bet that a whole host of components, from ovens to shelves to cups to bags, will be making their way to debuting locations.

Of course, there's another item that will adds to Randy's particular style to the structure: That mega, world-famous, seen-in-the-moves rooftop doughnut.

The newest Randy's, the third location to wear the famous rooftop icon, received its brand-new treat topper on Feb. 25, thanks to the hard-working crew that drove the 25-foot doughnut to Costa Mesa and carefully put it in the perfect place.

See a few photos now, and get the frosting-covered, oh-so-yummy details on the doughnut shop's upcoming opening.

Hello, Randy's Donuts in Costa Mesa: We'll see you on Tuesday, March 9, your big grand-opening date.
The sizable sweet made its way along the Pacific Coast Highway, from San Pedro to Costa Mesa, in the early part of the morning.
The Costa Mesa shop is the third Randy's to don a giant doughnut.
There are six Randy's Donuts in all. The original? That's at 805 West Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood.
Want a doughnut at any hour of the day? The Costa Mesa shop will feature a 24-hour drive-thru window.
Guests who stop by the March 9 grand opening from 6 a.m. to noon will be treated to a free raised glazed donut from 6am-12pm noon for all guests. If you follow Randy's Donuts on Instagram (@randysdonuts), you'll receive a free raised glazed donut from noon to 8pm.
An "interior coffee lounge" will also be included in the new location.
Find the new Randy's Donuts at 2930 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, starting on March 9.

