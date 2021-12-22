Randy's Has Your Decadent December Doughnuts, Fa, La, Yum

What to Know Find a Randy's Donuts location in Inglewood, Pasadena, Costa Mesa, and around Southern California

The Peppermint Candy Cane Donut and the Holiday Sprinkles Raised Donut are both available through Dec. 31, 2021

$3.15 each

So many of the icons seen around the end of the year are round, from the last wintry full moon of the season, to the sugar cookies we decorate, to the adorable snow globes that adorn our shelves.

But there's another sphere-like superstar that makes a merry appearance each December, and it is often bedecked with red and green and white sprinkles, and plentiful frosting, and a cheery character, through and through.

It's the classic Christmas doughnuts created by one of the stalwarts of the Southern California pastry scene, Randy's Donuts.

And while these sweets, local goodies that truly do deliver glad tidings, aren't quite as large as the mega doughnut topping the original Randy's in Inglewood, they have out-sized oomph, the sort of bright hues that never get lost in the busy holiday mix.

Which means this: If you need a bit of a break from cookies, or cocktails, or the other snacks and sips seen throughout the season, consider picking up a few of these frosted confections before the month is out.

There are two tempting types of Christmas doughnuts on the 2021 Randy's menu: The Peppermint Candy Cane Donut, which is "a glazed twist with vanilla or red icing, red drizzle and crushed peppermint candies," and the Holiday Sprinkles Raised Donut, the company's "nod to the Ugly Christmas Sweater."

The price for each doughnut? It's $3.15, and you can get one, or several, through Dec. 31.

We're not suggesting that the frittatas, egg casseroles, or cinnamon rolls you make for Christmas morning stand to one side, but isn't there always a place on the sideboard for this oh-so-SoCal favorite?

Better yet: Stash your doughnuts for after Christmas, as you're taking down the tree, stowing the wrapping paper, and dreaming of the delicious things the new year might bring.

May those good things be as large, at least in spirit, as the big doughnut that famously tops the Inglewood Randy's roof.