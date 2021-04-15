Reconnect With the Sawdust Over a Special Spring Weekend

What to Know April 17 and 18, 2021 at the Sawdust Art Festival in Laguna Beach

$5 advance tickets; children ages 12 and under will be admitted free

Please remember your mask

Hear the words "Sawdust Art Festival" and a sunny August afternoon may spring instantly to your mind, the sort of warm and wonderful stretch that is full of toasty temps, lively artist conversations, and a stroll down to the beach to cool down.

Or a December morning may be the other thing you think of, as your merry memories brim with Santa sightings, holiday-sweet presents, and carols in the air.

For the long-running Laguna Beach lark, which can trace its story back to 1967, has a major presence in both the summer season and in the weeks leading up to the yuletide, too.

So a Spring Fling, the sort of fresh-air'd festival that adds allure to an April weekend?

That's a bit more offbeat for the colorful happening, which features all sorts of handmade, truly unique artworks, textiles, necklaces, ceramics, and more, a bounty of beautiful goods and gifts created by local artists.

But it has been an unusual time for festivals that feature the fanciful, for-sale works of painters, photographers, glassblowers, and other creatives, too.

So the fact that a slice of the Sawdust is popping up over two days, not in the summer and not in the winter, is not too surprising at this unusual moment.

If you're ready to connect with a creative space again, in a socially distant, out-in-the-open-air kind of way, circle April 17 and 18 on your calendar, for that's when the Spring Fling will alight at the charming and historic venue.

"Shop handcrafted art by 48 Laguna Beach artists and enjoy a spring day in the grove. There will be live music and food by Evan’s Gourmet — all to enjoy while you support local art!" is the uplifting word from the Sawdust team.

Hoping to go? Purchase your ticket ahead of time, so organizers can keep capacity in mind, and be sure to remember your mask.

A ticket? It's five dollars, and you can buy yours in advance. Kids ages 12 and under? They're admitted free.

As for what fans can expect from the traditional Summer Show at the Sawdust Arts Festival?

Organizers have planned a "more modified" event. Stay tuned for details still to come.