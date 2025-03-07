‘Regarding Her' celebrates women in food and beverage; find flavorful events now

What to Know Regarding Her

The nonprofit organization is devoted to "empowering women entrepreneurs in food & beverage"

Events across Southern California are spotlighting women-owned restaurants and businesses during Women's History Month; find events throughout March at this site

Wine tastings, tacos, a coffee pop-up, Festa della Donna, and Smorgasburg LA are on the 2025 calendar

Women's History Month is happening throughout March, with exhibits, readings, festivals, and memory-making events on the calendar.

At the forefront of the important month, as in years past, is Regarding Her, the nonprofit organization that celebrations women exceling in the food & beverage industry.

But like so many great dining-oriented festivities, the Re:Her happenings aren't solely just a one-time thing; in addition to visiting your favorite woman-owned business in March — and throughout the calendar — you can savor several stellar events.

Stellar and sup-worthy, with tacos, cocktails, coffee, and other excellent offerings capturing our fancies.

The 2025 roster is packed with great choices: The Joselito's Passionfruit Margarita will raise money for the Regarding Her's important mission this March, while Ronan is offering discounts on women-made wines Monday-Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m., all month long.

Festa della Donna will be held on International Women's Day — that's March 8 — at a private residence while a Best Coast Benny Boy Wine Night will also take palate-pleasing place March 8.

A coffee residency at the Hollywood Farmers Market, a Smorgasburg LA happening, and the Native Food Workshop Series are also on the line-up.

Find out all of the dates, times, and ticket information here; supporting Regarding Her, and keeping up with what the organization is working on throughout the year, can be done by visiting this site.