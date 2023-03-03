RE:Her, a Delicious Celebration Honoring Women's History Month, Is Here

What to Know Regarding Her Food, also known as RE:Her, takes place from March 3-12, 2023

Dozens of Southern California restaurants and bars will participate, while a number of special events, including a Smorgasburg LA spotlight, will play a part

A 2023 passport is available for printing; acquire 10 stickers and receive a RE:Her gift bag

A wonderful restaurant, a gem of a cozy tavern, or the café where you love to meet friends each Sunday?

They're all treasures, truly, but we don't always get the opportunity to honor the creators, cuisine-perfecting artists, imaginative mixologists, and inspiring restaurateurs behind the places we love and frequent.

Or even those tempting spots that have intrigued us, the venues we've been meaning to visit.

Regarding Her Food, also known as RE:Her, gives us an appetizing opportunity to connect with those spots while also enjoying a number of fabulous foodie events as we honor the start of Women's History Month.

The national organization is "... driven by women restaurateurs with the goal to empower and advance women, women of color, indigenous women, and LGBTQ+ identifying women food and beverage entrepreneurs by way of innovative platforms that uplift the community, support businesses and advocate within the industry."

Dozens of Southern California restaurants and bars are on the 2023 must-visit RE:Her list, and each will offer something different and delightful. This could be a marvelous menu item that's been created especially for RE:Her, a notable discount, or a celebratory limited-time sip.

Some interesting examples? Look for the Lady Cocktail Menu, created by owner Christina "Christy" Vega, at Casa Vega and the Ladies That Brunch w Amiga Amore at Violet Los Angeles on March 5.

Oh yes: Pop-up events are also a major throughline of this annual foodie festivity, with happenings like the RE:Her take-over at Smorgasburg LA on March 5 and a RE:Her Comedy Night at The Crow in Santa Monica on March 11 (think yummy food trucks).

Do you plan on calling upon several spots before March 12, the final day of the celebration, arrives?

Print out the RE:Her Passport to further show your support. If you acquire 10 stickers during the 2023 event, you'll enjoy a gift bag. But wait: "The first 100 people to tag us in posts/stories of your completed passport will receive an exclusive gift from RE:Her!"

For the full roster of restaurants and bars, information on the passport, the history of RE:Her, and the great events coming right up, click.