Ren Faire Fans, You'll Need to Wait a Few More Knights for Opening Day

What to Know Renaissance Pleasure Faire at Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale

Saturday, April 15, 2023 is the new opening day (formerly April 8)

An email has been sent to people holding tickets for April 8 and 9 with instructions regarding exchanges

Watch a classic movie set in ye olden times, the sort of fantasy flick that includes castles, dragons, and enchanted forests, and you'll behold... mud.

A lot of gooey mud, and drizzly skies, and a certain soggy moodiness that lends the tale a particular misty majesty.

Still, when it comes to enjoying a trip back to those olden times in real life, we're looking for a somewhat drier experience.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And it looks like that is what is set to come when the Renaissance Pleasure Faire opens on Saturday, April 15 at Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale.

But even if the Faire stays, well, fair, some seriously damp days played a role in impacting its 2023 schedule, causing "a ripple effect" in the event's prep-heavy run-up to opening day.

In fact, so rainy was this March, traditionally a major period of preparation for the outdoor festival, that the opening date has been pushed back by a week.

The seasonal kick-off was set to be April 8 but the new debut will be April 15.

If you've got a ticket in hand for either April 8 or 9, you'll want to check your email for exchange information, says the festival's team in a social post.

This isn't the first time the large-scale celebration, which will take place every Saturday and Sunday through May 21, has had to make a few last-minute tweaks.

In 2022, burrowing owls prompted a change to the perimeters of the parking lot, all to give the nesting birds some space.

For more information on the event's colorful vendors, the theme weekends, the popular Pub Crawl, and the whimsical waybackery you can expect, sashay by this site now.