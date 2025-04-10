Ren Faire's ‘Theme Weekends' are full of fantasy, fun, and cosplay cool

What to Know The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Through May 18 (Saturdays and Sundays)

Santa Fe Recreational Dam in Irwindale

Ren Faire has a few weekends themed to specific worlds and ideas; "Pirate Weekend" is set for April 12-13

$48.66 adult online; other ticketing options are available

While things may occasionally be ruff at a Renaissance festival, they're rarely rough: You're out in the sunshine, frolicking, all while wearing an Elizabethan ruff collar or bright tights or a frilly shirt... or all of the above.

For creative costuming has long played a sensational central role at these throwback events, with staff members, volunteers, and guests all getting into the ye olde swing of things, clothing-wise.

But sometimes you long to dress outside of the medieval-centric sphere; you want to wear a pirate hat, or steampunk goggles, or maybe both items at the very same time.

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire understands our lively longing to rock costumes that may not strictly hail from the era that the Irwindale festival is inspired by.

And to help us out on this fantastical front? Ren Faire presents its popular "Theme Weekends," a sartorially splendid series that finds guests decked out in an assortment of inspired looks.

A weekend devoted to pirates is up first. Arrr you ready to embrace the sea-faring life? Then set sail for Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area — and by "set sail" we do mean arrive a car of some sort, as it is located inland — April 12 and 13.

After "Pirate & Marketplace Weekend" wraps, there are more themes to colorfully come: "Cottage Core Weekend" summons garden magic April 19 and 20, and "RENNCON" embraces the wider realm of pop culture April 26 and 27.

Feel free to dress as your favorite movie, comic, or anime character during "RENNCON," or look to a favorite fairy tale to find your chosen character.

The themed-out weekends at Ren Faire are not just about the effervescent opportunities to costume-it-up; there are special events and photo moments, too.

A treasure hunt will be available to pirate-y folks April 12 and 13, for example, while "Cottage Core Weekend" will include a forest-y focus on "magical, medicinal, and culinary" plants.

Flutter, fairy-style, by the Ren Faire site for all of the happenings during each of these spritely and stylish weekends, and to secure your ticket, too.