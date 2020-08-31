Renovation Reveals a SoCal Building's First Façade

Oh, the secrets that Southern California's storied structures can surprisingly tell after many years of silent dormancy.

One day a building is undergoing a thorough renovation, and then, whoa, something is seen: A nicely intact façade, from a long-ago era, one that still possesses panache and plenty of historical importance.

That just happened, at 800 Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena, as a crew readied a building for Howlin' Rays, Nashville Hot Chicken in LA.

Beneath the structure's street-facing front, which had stood for almost four decades? Stunning '20s-era signage for Adohr Milk Farms.

A Google Maps image of the front that formerly covered the Adohr Milk Farms sign may be seen here.

J. Eric Lynxwiler, President of the Museum of Neon Art's Board of Trustees, stopped by to snap some pictures, while the museum shared some background about the exciting discovery on its social pages.

As for what's next for this surprising slice of local architectural archeology? Howlin' Rays will keep the sign up when the restaurant opens, bringing some additional vintage flair to the Arroyo Parkway, a thoroughfare that still possesses plenty of Route 66 cachet.