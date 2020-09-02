Reserve a Pool Slot and Cool Off

What to Know 3084 Motor Ave in Los Angeles

Merv Griffin’s uncle Elmer founded the members-only club; stars like Humphrey Bogart were regulars

A new app offers time slot booking, allowing for social distanced swims

Oh, hello again heat.

We see you're making a September swing-through, as you often do, so while pumpkin beverages are brewing, and fall ads are popping up everywhere, we'll still need to prepare for temperatures to rise to the triple digits as the first weekend of the month rolls in.

Which means we may need to unhand our warm autumn cider for a moment and turn our attention to taking a splashy and safe dip.

There are a few places offering cool-down options, and there are safety protocols in place.

The Griffin Club Los Angeles, which has its historic origins in the late 1920s, recently unveiled a new pool. It's described as a "junior Olympic size adult-oriented swimming pool," and it joins the property's other pool, giving members a chance to select from two places for damp delight.

As far as observing social distancing during your visit?

There's a new app which gives members the chance to book a time slot for swimming, as well as other activities provided by the four-acre club.

Quiet working areas, for people working remotely, are also available to members.

And if you're in a super-splashy mood, but sticking close to your own digs during the hottest days, take a look at the something refreshing: The Aqualillies Virtual Watershow.

The virtual treat streamed on Aug. 8, in honor of the birthday of Esther Williams, but the synchronized swimming troupe has now shared the video for all to enjoy.