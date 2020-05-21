Restaurants Are Offering Memorial Day Grill-at-Home Kits

What to Know BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood and Santa Monica has both make-at-home brisket and Wagyu burger options

While restaurants, as a rule, are some of our town's most creative and innovative spaces, patrons have come to depend upon a few certainties.

A server will kindly check in with them after they're seated. There will be a menu of some sort, or a specials board. And the food that they eat? It will be cooked, fried, boiled, or baked, if such steps are traditional and necessary.

But many of our restaurants have approached serving their loyal patrons in a different way during the time of the pandemic, and necessarily so.

Which means that a number of people who'd like to grill at home over Memorial Day Weekend will soon visit a favorite restaurant to pick up raw hamburger, uncooked shrimp, and other cold-storage specialties.

For a number of Los Angeles eateries are offering Grill Kits or DIY Dinner Kits tailored to grilling, not in the restaurants' kitchens but rather in the yards of their fans.

True, meal kits have been a staple at a number of local restaurants since the coronavirus closures, but if you're looking to light the proverbial coals on May 23, 24, or 25, consider ordering your grill-ready kit, in advance, at...

BOA Steakhouse: If you're a brisket buff, you're in luck, for there's a kit featuring brisket (not yet cooked, keep in mind), a pair of Caesar salads, mac 'n cheese, chocolate chip cookies, and other fixings.

And if Wagyu is your pleasure, consider going with the burger-making kit, which includes three pounds "... of uncooked ground Wagyu meat vacuum sealed, "as well as eight buns and toppers, too (lettuce, pickles, and such).

San Pedro Fish Market has an order-ahead Memorial Day Grilling Kit, which includes "... medium peeled tail-on shrimp, snow crab clusters, Kielbasa sausage, corn on the cob, fajita veggies and potatoes mixed and marinated in San Pedro Fish Market’s famous savory seasoning."

It's $99.99 and is packed in a sizable aluminum tray, making the grill set-up all the easier.

And at The Raymond 1886 in Pasadena? Think burgers and shrimp po' boys. You can choose a beef burger or Beyond Burger, and the classic shrimp sandwiches, too, in a Memorial Day Mix & Match Box (it has been created for four people).

Be sure to look for the chef's instructions, in your kit, which will provide details on preparing at home.