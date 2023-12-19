Ride a carousel filled with prancing reindeer at South Coast Plaza

What to Know South Coast Plaza is home to the Reindeer Carousel

$2 rides; a turn on the carousel is complimentary when you take a photo with Santa

Other seasonal sights and offerings are glittering around the Costa Mesa shopping center

Hooves will soon be on roofs, for Christmas is only a few days away.

But there is a route to reveling in reindeer-based joy, and we don't even need to distract the busy team that is ready to lead Santa's sleigh to do so.

After all, Prancer and Dancer and all of the famous flying animals we know and love have several important things to accomplish in December. Perhaps that is one reason why South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa is home to a seasonal paean to the antlered icons, a quaint carousel full of festive reindeer.

But no worries if you haven't got a bit of Santa-inspired magic, the sort of magic that helps reindeer to take flight: You'll simply need two dollars to slide onto the saddle of one of these majestic beauties. And if you book a photo with Santa?

Ho, ho, yay: Your reindeer ride is free.

The Reindeer Carousel is just one twinkly touchstone of the South Coast Plaza holiday scene. Santa's Express Train is another — that's also two dollars to ride — as are the many one-of-a-kind decorations, including the multi-story tree, the one bedecked with sizable Santas up top and charming fairy tale buildings down below.

Holiday crafts, dining, and special events also weave through the bustling destination like so many ribbons.

And the South Coast Repertory's "A Christmas Carol"? The ye olde classic is nearby, bah-humbugging through Dec. 24.

A few fanciful doings will keep the seasonal energy strong after Christmas, but be sure to check all of the dates and details regarding the train, carousel, and all of the South Coast Plaza holiday offerings on this site.

Like Ol' Saint Nick checks his list once, then twice, you'll want to review everything you need to know, especially if you've always dreamed of riding a reindeer in the days before Christmas.

And who hasn't?