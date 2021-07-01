‘Rings Across America' Will Begin Its Roll at Universal CityWalk

What to Know July 3 and 4, 2021

The tour, which is launching in Los Angeles, will call upon several cities in the days ahead, including Chicago and Miami

Some of the most memorable moments of your childhood? They might just have involved the excitement of the Olympic torch passing through your hometown.

Finding a spot on the curb, waiting for an hour or two, then waving at the torch bearer as they stride past is a thrilling experience for both lifelong Olympics aficionados and those who catch a few competitions on television when they can.

But there are other sights related to the epic event, the sort of stop-by, snap-a-picture, bask-in-the-games goings-on that may not have torches but do boast the potential for making Olympics-sized memories.

And one of those sights will come to a stop at Universal CityWalk over the first weekend of July 2021.

It's "Rings Across America," a countrywide tour presented by NBC OIympics, all to celebrate the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Rings are slated to call upon 25 states, covering some 8,000 miles along the way.

But when they come to a brief halt? It's time for fans to grab a photo or two.

And the snaps should be stellar: The giant colorful circles, an instantly recognizable symbol of the Olympic Games, stand 13 feet off the ground. And if you put them on a scale? The weight of this on-the-move attraction would equal 12,000 gold medals.

"We're very excited to launch Rings Across America ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, including stops at our incredibly popular theme parks in Los Angeles and Orlando," said Lyndsay Signor, Senior Vice President, Consumer Engagement, NBC Sports.

"Displaying the Rings, one of the most recognizable symbols of the Olympic movement, across the country in addition to making stops in six major markets, will raise awareness and excitement leading to the Opening Ceremony."

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will open on July 23, 2021.

"NBCUniversal will present an unprecedented 7,000 hours of coverage of the Tokyo Olympics this summer by utilizing two broadcast networks, six cable networks, and multiple digital platforms, serving both English- and Spanish-language viewers, making it the biggest media event ever," shared the team behind the event.

If you're ready to see at least a good amount of the Olympics, if not all 7,000 hours, make a date to visit the Rings during their Southern California stop-over.

