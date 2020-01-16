‘Rise of the Resistance’ Has Arrived from the Future

Being in a movie one day?

Even people who don't act have daydreamed about starring in some heart-thrilling adventure on the silver screen. Getting inside a movie-type world is difficult, as anyone knows, but not if you make your way to Disneyland park's Galaxy's Edge, where the incredibly cinematic "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" will lift-off beginning on Jan. 17, 2020.

From a queue that subtly begins to morph into the movie-like story you're living, to the multi-act structure, "Rise" is very much about putting guests within the immersive folds of the space-set good v. evil yarn.

This is done in myriad ways, from cast members assuming various First Order roles, to the capacious spaces that feel as though they were created on a soundstage, to the advanced animatronics, to the track-free First Order Fleet Transports, vehicles that seem like pure movie magic.

Though, of course, they're straight from the innovative minds at Walt Disney Imagineering.

And the attraction's length? That, too, is unusual: It's a 15-minute adventure, making it quite long in the annals of traditional theme park offerings.

Is this a powerful peek at what theme park whizbangery will one day hold? There's no "peek" or gazing down the road required: The future is here.

Ready to come face-to-helmet with dozens of Stormtroopers, to encounter Kylo Ren and his ceiling-destroying lightsaber, and to help Finn and his friends best the First Order and escape the Star Destroyer? "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" is firing up the Intersystem Transport Ship starting on Jan. 17 2020.