‘Rising Chefs' Series to Spotlight AAPI Heritage Month

Seeking out spectacular new dishes, creative approaches to classic ingredients, and glad-hearted gathering spots, the sort of convivial places that attract talented chefs?

We can look to new and returning restaurants for memorable culinary adventures, of course, but there's a Southern California dining destination that has become synonymous with superb supping, fun foodie to-dos, and cameos by creative culinary artists, in addition to a terrific line-up of talks, art shows, and other events.

It's the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, and it will be honoring a quartet of acclaimed chefs throughout Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

The "Rising Chefs" Series, which opens on May 3, will feature a trio of stars who've gained major TikTok followings — David Nguyen, Kevin Lee, and Tway Nguyen — as well as Chris Ono, the center's new Resident Chef.

Adding an additional element of celebration to the series? This is the center's first culinary pop-up series.

"Each week will introduce a new immersive dinner experience including a 5-course pre-fixe menu inspired by each Chef's cultural heritage, signature House of Suntory cocktail pairing, and pre/post-dinner Japanese garden cocktail + lounge area," shares the team behind the month-long spectacular.

Chef Nguyen will visit the JACCC on May 3 and 4, Chef Lee will be there on May 9 and 10, May 17 and 18 are the dates for Chef Nguyen, and Chef Ono will conclude the delicious series on May 26 and 27.

Eager to book a spot at a table to get better acquainted with all of the chefs' specialties?

A full-series ticket is $180, and seats are open to guests who are ages 21 and older (there are alcohol pairings, do note).

The beneficiary of the Rising Chef Series?

It's the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, "which empowers aspiring chefs with a space to share their stories, techniques, and innovations."

There are a few things to know before you go, such as the timing of the seatings, what to expect, and other foodie-fun facts and must-knows.

Start here to book your spot at this limited-seating series, a celebration of AAPI, culinary creativity, and a quartet of superb chefs.

Pictured: Chef David Nyugen's Asparagus Crab Soup and Ginger Scallion Lobster with Crab Noodles