New roadside attractions just debuted around the charming Descanso Railroad

What to Know The "Road Trip Across America" installation at the Descanso Railroad opened on Valentine's Weekend 2025

The adorable artworks were created by Applied Imagination

Visiting the area, which is just inside the La Cañada Flintridge garden's front gate, is included with admission or membership

The Descanso Railroad has long delighted families, train buffs, and charm-seeking visitors at Descanso Gardens, the venerable green space that lushly rambles over a sizable swath of La Cañada Flintridge.

It's not just the toot-toot train you can actually ride, those this conveyance is most definitely a favorite of kids; it's the miniature trains that charmingly chug around the leafy area, moving in loops and overhead as onlookers stand entranced.

Descanso Gardens Dino delight: Find fun and imaginative roadside attractions festooning the Descanso Railroad.

But like the real-world places that life-sized trains pass, the Descanso Railroad is also ever-changing. The little locomotives are still running, but now they're passing by a few fresh and fun roadside attractions.

The sculptures, created by Applied Imagination, include a Coney Island vernacular building — it is shaped like a hot dog and bun, of course — and a tribute to The World's Largest Basket in Ohio.

Gnomes, peanuts, and dinosaurs also up the adorable aura around the railroad area.

Want to visit this choo-choo charmer? Your Descanso Gardens admission or membership is all you need to go on a "Road Trip Across America" by way of La Cañada Flintridge.

And stay tuned, Descanso devotees: The first of 35,000 tulips will soon bloom in the Promenade area of the garden, with peak bloom expected around late March.