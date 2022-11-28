Roam the ‘Disney Universe' at a Treasure-Filled Auction

What to Know "Exploring the Disney Universe" at Van Eaton Galleries

Dec. 3 and 4, 2022

An auction preview is on through Dec. 2 at the auction house in Studio City

The number "100" will be popping up quite a bit on, in, and around Disney-related happenings in the year to come, thanks to the fact that the Walt Disney Company is entering into its celebratory centenary.

Van Eaton Galleries, the Southern California auction house that's become synonymous with vintage Disneyland and Disney-everything-else treasures, with retro signs, park tickets, costumes, and more going on the block, has that "100"-style spirit.

And to honor it? The longtime repository of Disney delights is "Exploring the Disney Universe" in its newest auction.

A caboodle of amazing finds, goodies that span the better part of a century, will be up for bidding during the company's "largest auction of the year," with "original animation artwork from "The Skeleton Dance" original Mary Blair artwork, animation desks, rare Disneyland tickets, props, posters, signage" in the spotlight.

Peek at what's going to be up for fan-pleasing grabs at the Dec. 3 and 4 event, or swing by to see some of these magical finds in person, through Dec. 2, at the auction house's new Studio City location.