Roam the Upside Down at a New ‘Stranger Things' Experience

What to Know "Stranger Things: The Experience" will include visits to locations seen in the hit Netflix series, as well as plenty of '80s-style moxie

Opens Nov. 19, 2022 in Montebello; tickets are on sale Oct. 6

$49 and up

Even if you're a maven of monstrous moments, of weird sights and offbeat frights, you might still breathe a bit of a sigh when October finally comes to a close.

No more monsters. No more beasts from beyond.

And having to look over your shoulder, in case some spectral figure newly escaped from a peculiar plane has materialized right behind you?

Such eerie activities generally come to a relief-filled close when the last candle in Halloween's final jack o'lantern is extinguished.

Phew.

But wait.

What is something shimmered into eek-inducing existence just a few weeks after the hauntingest time of year concludes? And what if this strange something was inspired by one of the strangest series on television?

That's just what will happen when monsters of the Upside-Down-est variety storm Southern California, thanks to the Nov. 19 debut of "Stranger Things: The Experience," a new immersive event presented by Netflix.

The "perilous, brand-new adventure developed exclusively with the Duffer Brothers... will include a visit to the infamous Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down," is the chilling word.

"After the escape from the Upside Down, fans will be free to explore a variety of iconic locations from the hit series in Mix-Tape, including Scoops Ahoy, the Palace Arcade, and more!"

Call it a rare opportunity to swan through the stranger stretches of '80s-inspired nostalgia, with plenty of odd odes to the Netflix phenomenon, which first premiered in 2016.

"We know our 'Stranger Things' fans will embrace the chance to be the heroes of the story, working alongside Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang to fight the evil threatening to consume Hawkins," says Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix.

"Fans love losing themselves in the world when they watch the show. Now, for the first time, they will literally be able to live an episode from the series."

The experience has already brought its pop-cool, oh-so-supernatural spirit to New York, San Francisco, and London; Atlanta is the next city on the itinerary, with the Los Angeles engagement rounding out the year.

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. for the Montebello-based event and the starting price? It's $49.