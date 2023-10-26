Robin Williams

Robin Williams' former mansion in SF up for sale for $25 million

Williams lived in the Sea Cliff neighborhood mansion with his children on and off in the 1990s

By NBC Bay Area staff

A San Francisco home formerly owned by the late Robin Williams has been listed for sale at $25 million.

Williams lived in the Sea Cliff neighborhood mansion with his children on and off in the 1990s. It has six bedrooms and bay windows overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge.

It also features what's billed as a "Robin Williams touch": Secret rooms and passageways designed for his kids.

The same listing agent also recently sold a Pacific Heights home where Disney's "Princess Diaries" was filmed.

View more of the home at 540elcaminodelmar.com.

Robin Williams
