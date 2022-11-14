Beverly Hills

Rodeo Drive's Free Holiday Lighting Fest to Feature a Train Theme

Ride the "Beverly Hills Express" to this annual event, which will include performances, fireworks, and a lovely locomotive on display.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Maya Myers

What to Know

  • Beverly Hills
  • Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster will perform, a "glittery" train will be on display, and Santa will wave from atop a Beverly Hills fire truck

Rodeo Drive has been a much-ballyhooed boulevard over the decades, and with fine reason: It's one of the planet's most panacheful places, a chic Beverly Hills stretch lined in luxurious salons, stores, and supper spots.

But the thoroughfare, which is, without quibble, the best-known street in the city's famous Golden Triangle, has also gained another sort of reputation in recent years: Unlikely modes of transport find their way onto the short and sparkly stretch.

Look to the Learjet that parked on Rodeo Drive back in 2013, as part of the Father's Day Concours d'Elegance, and that one tony time that dozens of silver supercars visited.

Now "a spectacular stationary train car display with a beautiful, bright red glittering train engine and caboose" will call upon Rodeo Drive, all to give a little choo-choo-cheer to the annual Holiday Lighting Celebration.

The train is inspiring the 2022 theme — it's the "Beverly Hills Express" — but several classic touchstones from years gone by will also return.

Santa Claus will be upping the joviality of the evening affair, a bevy of food trucks will park nearby, and fireworks will round out the evening. And performing holiday favorites live on the outdoor stage? Multiple Grammy-award winner David Foster and Broadway star Katharine McPhee.

Lights along the dazzling drive, illuminated by Mayor Lili Bosse and Beverly Hills City Council members, will be the last thing to glow before people go, though the sky show will follow the flipping of the switch.

This is all free to see, and, yes, the Rodeo Drive lights will remain on through the holiday season.

And what's that shimmering on the side of the iconic Beverly Hills City Hall tower? It's a new projection show called "Unwrap the Magic." The presentation, which will run every half hour from 6 to 9:30 p.m., will keep spirits bright from Nov. 17 through Jan. 1, 2023.

Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration 2021, photo by Maya Meyers, courtesy the Rodeo Drive Committee

This article tagged under:

Beverly HillsHolidaysfree
