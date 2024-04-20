Roll along nearly six miles of Venice Boulevard during CicLAvia, with no cars allowed

What to Know CicLAvia Venice Boulevard

Sunday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A sizable stretch of Venice Boulevard will be closed to motorized traffic; people are invited to skate, pedal, and stroll for free

Earth Day Eve, which is April 21, can possess its own sort of terrestrial magic, especially if it falls on a weekend day, the sort of day when people gladly head outdoors to enjoy the splendor of springtime.

In 2024, April 21 is a Sunday, which means a beautiful bouquet of earthy events will open their proverbial petals across our region.

One of the largest and most loved of these larks? It's CicLAvia, which doesn't always coincide with Earth Day Eve, making 2024 something rather special.

And the chosen location is special, too: Venice Boulevard, nearly six miles of it, with the Pacific Ocean serving as an endpoint to the sizable event, which is all about sending the cars away for part of a day.

When the cars go, the bicycles come, and the skateboards, too, and roller skates, and pretty much anything else that falls under the header of "people-powered movement."

CicLAvia is always free and a ticket isn't required. Knowing your hubs ahead of time is always an excellent idea — there are four in all, with National, Palms, Mar Vista, and Venice Beach representing — for the hubs are the places where plenty goes on, including community booths, places to purchase snacks, and pop-up musical moments of an entertaining variety.

But you need not start or finish at a hub; you're welcome to enter the route at any point you like and leave when you're feeling it.

There's also a round-up of Local Gems, if you want to stop and explore: The Museum of Jurassic Technology, that incredible Culver City cabinet of marvels, is on the list, as is Beyond Baroque, the cultural Venice treasure.

Food suggestions are also part of the lengthy roster, including Versailles Cuban Restaurant and La Flama Culver City.

CicLAvia began to cast its open-streets spell on Los Angeles in the fall of 2010, and, since then, countless Angelenos have enjoyed pedaling down the middle of an automobile-free street alongside thousands of neighbors, some in costume and all in good spirits.

All while paying nothing, another tried, true, and tempting CicLAvia staple.

Check out the route, how to get there and get home, and what to see/eat/soak up while you're basking in the beauty of this singular and spirited westside boulevard now.