Roll Along ‘Santa's Speedway' and Enjoy Lights ‘n Sights

What to Know Irwindale

Nov. 26, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022

$75 per car Fridays-Sundays, as well as from Dec. 20-23; $59 per car all other nights

Did Kris Kringle have pedals installed in his celebrated sleigh?

We have to guess not, not when you have a team of powerful flying reindeer, led by the great Rudolph, to zip and zag you through the night skies.

But down here on terra firma, where we don't live among flying reindeer, nor magical sleighs, there are vehicles that boast pedals, and most famously among the pedal-rocking cars are the go-go machines of NASCAR.

Most people never get the opportunity to take a slow roll around a real NASCAR track in their own personal sleigh, er, automobile, but that will change on the day after Thanksgiving when "Santa's Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru Spectacular" returns to the Irwindale Speedway and Events Center

Vibrant vignettes will line the track, and over thousands of lights, too, as well as a free-standing Christmas tree that boasts over 100,000 bulbs (the towering fir measures 110 feet, if you're curious about how so many bulbs can fit on a single specimen).

Santa's village, super-large lollipops, toy-making elves, and other sights of the season will festoon the whimsically illuminated racing oval.

Of course, visitors will keep it all low 'n slow, the better to take in all of the twinkly sights. No one calling upon the attraction has to deliver millions of gifts in a single night; rather, the relaxed enjoyment of the displays is what "Santa's Speedway" is all about.

Important to know? Every passenger in your car should be wearing a seatbelt. Prices to enter depend on when you visit, with admission fees starting at $59 per car on some nights.