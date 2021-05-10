Roller Skate by the Ocean at This Pop-up Rink

What to Know Pasea Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach

Through May 19, 2021

$25 with skate rental or $22 if you BYO for a 90-minute session

If some of your May memories involve glitter laces, neon wheels, hair-flying twirls, and whooshing (not walking) up to a friend, chances are strong that your class enjoyed an end-of-the-school-year party down at the local roller rink.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

And the all-important music?

You knew all the words, and could even sing along as you glided backwards. Rolling alongside someone you liked? That was one of the thrills of the thrilling day.

May may, at first glance, carry fewer thrills when we're adults, and not bidding goodbye to another grade. But thrills can be had, even the ones we loved as kids, if you know where to point the bumpers on your roller skates.

Oh, did we say "roller skates" there? We did, on purpose, for Pasea Hotel & Spa has created a limited-time, Pacific-breezy experience for those people who like to take a turn or twelve around an alfresco roller rink.

It's all grooving through Sunday, May 19, the songs are straight out of the 1970s, '80s, and '90s, and if you show up at the Huntington Beach rink with your own skates, you'll save a few bucks.

But you'll get more than a few minutes to enjoy the song-sweet skating: Each session is 90 minutes.

There are a couple of things to know, about safety guidelines, before you go (definitely remember your face covering; coordinating it to your skate's laces is up to you).

There are several theme nights coming up, with an '80s night offering the new-wave-y vibes on May 12 and a Fleetwood Mac skate summoning the mellow songcraft on May 18.

And, indeed, there's a hotel package related to the rink, one that gives you savings the more nights you save. It's called the Skate & Stay package, and you'll get 15% off your room if you stay two nights and 20% off if you go for three.

All of the details can be found here, though whether you feather your hair, pull out your favorite tube socks, or change out your bumpers for something rainbow or metallic is up to you.

It's May, which is, for many people, prime time for rink high jinks. Rollick next to the sand, roller-style, in Huntington Beach before this pop-up packs up the turntables.