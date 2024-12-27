Glendale

Glide into 2025 at Moonlight Rollerway, where festive theme nights rule

Rock your ugly holiday sweater and shake your stuff at the Glendale rink.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Moonlight Rollerway
  • 5110 San Fernando Road in Glendale
  • The retro roller skating rink has festive events on its schedule throughout the holidays, including an all-ages Ugly Sweater Skate Night Dec. 28

So many of our favorite things possess a natural ability to glide when the holidays are in view.

Butter glides well on ready-to-bake cookies and peppermint frosting has a way of gliding gloriously across the top of a chocolate cake.

Snow tubes glide well down a chilly hill, and Santa elegantly gliding down a chimney along with this toy-filled bag? Honestly, there's no better or more expert glider around.

But the gliding goodness found at Moonlight Rollerway is always notable, whatever the month on the calendar happens to be.

But if it is late December, or early January, and you're in the mood to take a glide or two around the vintage rink?

You're in luck: The Glendale go-to for shaking your sparkly stuff keeps its rolling through the holidays, with sessions each day, even on the afternoon of Dec. 31 and the afternoon and evening of Jan. 1.

If you're in the mood to show off your ugly holiday sweater, you'll want to get your glittery best in order for the evening of Dec. 28. That's when the roller rink is all about garish seasonal wear and a mirthful attitude to match.

The hours are 8 to 11 p.m., admission to the rink covers your entry to the playful party, and there shall be prizes for the eye-popping-est jumpers in the colorful crowd.

For more on the go-all-out garb gathering, and Moonlight's other mondo events during holiday stretch, glide by this site and line up your ticket pronto.

