Rooftop Cinema Club’s Rocking New Season Is Here

It's still wintertime, for a full month to come, but that hasn't stopped one of our city's most cinematic al fresco film series from revving up its schedule for March, April, and May.

And by "revving up" we mean announcing, which is just what Rooftop Cinema Club did on Feb. 19.

The "Rooftop" part? This is easy: Movies, both modern and of the throwbackiest variety, are screened on a pair of rooftops, with LEVEL in DTLA and NeueHouse in Hollywood serving as the al fresco venues.

The "Cinema" part? It involves the aforementioned films, yep.

The "Club" element? No secret password is required, just a ticket and a love of hobnobbing with other filmies, and munching on for-purchase snacks and drinks, all while savoring the occasional special screening or event.

And the first three months of the 2020 season will be loaded with exactly those.

Look for a number of films at both locations to pay tribute to Women's History Month in March, with "The Farewell" and "Lady Bird" both appearing on the schedule.

May 2 is Prom Night at both LEVEL and NeueHouse, so start shopping for corsages now.

And a night devoted to Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Foundation is in the works on May 1. A "Love & Basketball" screening will raise money for the organization.

While a lot of vintage flicks do pop up at both open-air spots, the kind of enduring flicks we obsessed over as kids, there'll be brand-new treats, too, fresh works with loads of Oscar cred.

Both "Parasite" and "Judy" will make their Rooftop Cinema Club debuts this year, for example.

As always with Rooftop Cinema Club, you'll want to double-check, strike that, triple-check the location of the film you want to see (you might even look four or five times, if you're into really, really making sure).

Tickets? Oh happiness, they're available now. And something new for 2020: Tickets will debut in three-month blocks, instead of month-by-month, giving cinephiles the chance to plan what they'd like to see a bit further in advance.

Again, you'll either be in DTLA or Hollywood, so do that quadruple-checking thing, regarding location, before you buy.