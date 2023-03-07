Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán to Start Its Cinematic Summer Season in Early Spring

What to Know The 2023 season begins on April 14

"The Princess Bride" and "Some Like It Hot" are on the schedule

Anita's Oasis atop The Montalbán in Hollywood

Traveling through time?

It's a major device of so many famous blockbusters, the sort of surreal throughline that allows characters, and people in the audience, to move through different years, and even decades, in an instant.

But sometimes movies themselves can successfully time travel, or at least land in those months when we're not expecting them quite yet.

Take the summer season of a popular outdoor film series. Because "summer" is the name we might believe that the start date is sometime in late June, after the solstice, or even the early part of the month, after Memorial Day Weekend has concluded.

Sometimes, though, something enchanting occurs, quite surprisingly, and summertime begins in the middle of April, just days after Easter has hopped away.

That will happen at the movie-loving Montalbán in Hollywood, where the summer cinema season will commence on April 14, well over two months before summertime's official launch point.

Taking place at Anita's Oasis, the skyward spot named after actor Ricardo Montalbán's daughter (and the CEO of the vibrant cultural venue), Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán will feature film-fun favorites from several eras, as well as some thrillers to give the series more than a few startles and scares.

From the smile set, though, there is "The Princess Bride," "Some Like It Hot," and several other comedic gems. "Memento" will be one of the more intense selections, and "Argo" will bring its dramatic flair to the film-obsessed series.

Noise-canceling headphones, blankets to ward off the evening's chill, popcorn, and a state-of-the-art projector add to the allure of the events.

The airy space's allure is further upped by what's just beyond the large screen: Tinseltown in its full-on, ultra-fantastic twinkle, something no screen can replicate, not when the real world surrounding the open-air theater is full of big-city sparkle.

Ticket prices, dates, and details will soon be available. But planning for summer to start in the middle of April, at least film-wise?

You can do that now, by keeping a rooftop favorite, just steps from Hollywood and Vine, in movie-loving mind.