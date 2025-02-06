Root beer batter and pickle relish add zing to a new Dog Haus corn dog

What to Know Hot-N-Ranchy Corn Dog

All Dog Haus locations

Available through Feb. 16

$8.99

Corn dogs can don all sorts of gourmand guises, thanks to the fact that the frankfurter is traditionally enrobed in a luscious, golden, change-it-up batter.

That batter isn't often changed up, of course — there are plenty of classic corn-dog-ists in the world who prefer a traditional coating — but when it is the result is often memorable, mouthwatering, and, occasionally, root-beer-y.

Corn dogs boasting a root beer batter have long been appetizingly afoot at Dog Haus, but there's a spicy twist on this already offbeat eat: the limited-time Hot-N-Ranchy Corn Dog.

The creative cuisine is a partnership between the Pasadena-started hot dog company and internet foodie phenom Josh Elkin, a collaboration that began in January but has been extended for a few additional weeks.

The final date to try this zingy, root-beer-esque, piquant corn dog? It's Feb. 16, meaning you could fold it into your Valentine's Day plans, if you're in love with a corn dog enthusiast.

The "crispy root beer-batted all beef hot dog" features Nashville hot spices, miso ranch, chipotle aioli, and sweet pickle relish.

"Josh's creative, self-taught vision aligns perfectly with both our vibe and culinary focus," shared Dog Haus co-founder Hagop Giragossian.

"His way of mashing up flavors makes waves in the same way Dog Haus does. And now, he's brought a fresh new look and feel to our classic corn dog. He nailed it! It's a really cool way to eat a corn dog."

"We've always taken on the challenge of changing up how dogs, sausages, and burgers look and taste, so partnering with Josh — whose passion for bold, innovative flavors mirrors ours — is a no-brainer.

"It highlights our mission of taking American classics to new levels."

Discover more about the Hot-N-Ranchy Corn Dog, and the savory staples of the Dog Haus menu, at this site. More collaborations are ahead, too, so be sure to watch the Dog Haus social media feeds for the delicious details.