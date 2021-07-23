Rose Parade Fans, Check Out a Few New 2022 Floats

By Alysia Gray Painter

True story: While a number of Southern California spots are celebrating Christmas in July, from season-sparkly cinema screenings to pop-up yuletide bars, it really isn't anything like wintertime outside.

We'll call the temperature distinctly unDecemberlike, in fact, but there are certain sweet sightings that are putting cold-weather mavens in a chipper mood.

Exhibit A: The Rose Parade people just shared a few more float renderings, all to give fans excited for the 2022 event something to anticipate.

A trio of float designs were released in early May 2021, so these four fresh peeks are not the first 2022 batch to be shared.

But given that we're still over five months out from New Year's Day 2022, this is something special, especially if the world-famous Pasadena pomp party is a major part of your calendar.

Want a closer look at four floats set to be featured in the 2022 Rose Parade presented by Honda?

Scroll on and pore over each delightful detail, then imagine how these on-the-roll wonders will come together, from the unseen but oh-so-necessary metal framework to each delicate, placed-absolutely-last flower petal.

5 photos
1/5
Rose Parade
The 2022 Rose Parade will return to Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards in Pasadena, following a year away (and televised celebration), on Saturday, Jan. 1.
2/5
Rose Parade
The City of Hope's float is elegantly awash in butterflies, flowers, and fantastic fungi, too.
3/5
Rose Parade
A young knight, her pooch, and a talented dragon (check out the bookbag on the beastie's tail) add adorable character to The City of Burbank's "An Unlikely Tale."
4/5
Rose Parade
"Jesus Teaches," featuring waterfall elements and spots for people to ride, is the float from Lutheran Hour Ministries.
5/5
A noble elephant is the regal centerpiece of "The Embodiment of Nature," the City of Torrance's 2022 float.

