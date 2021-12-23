Rose Parade Fans, Here's the Final 2022 Floats Sneak Peek

Like the swallows returning to San Juan Capistrano, and the first bright poppies pushing through the soil around Antelope Valley, the large-scale spectator stands rising along Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards in Pasadena mean just one thing: The Rose Parade presented by Honda is just around the corner.

Soon, the on-the-move spectacular will literally be around the corner, on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

And to celebrate that festive fact, and stir up the already heightening anticipation, the people behind the world-famous parade just released the final slate of float renderings (there've been a few previous unveilings, starting with the first in May 2021).

If you want to see the floats fresh on New Year's Day, pause here. But if you want a quick peek at some of the artistry behind these big builds, scroll forward, and get excited for the extravaganza that is, almost nearly quite literally, just around the corner.