Roses are lush at The Huntington, but hot days coming (so admire them soon)

Attempting to locate a lush, plump, petal-packed rose at The Huntington, even on a chilly February or March day, isn't an empty errand: You're always going to find something splendid in the landmark's world-famous Rose Garden.

The splendid, bush-beautiful plot is a mighty three acres, after all, and boasts "more than 3,000 individual plants and more than 1,200 different cultivated varieties," creating a living palette that might rival any prized painting.

First brought to life well over a century ago for Henry and Arabella Huntington, the Rose Garden has several moods throughout the calendar but come May? An especially powerful phase is in full bloom.

The roses are especially lovely as June approaches each year, drawing flower fans for a peaceful garden stroll. A garden, by the by, which is steps from the Rose Garden Tea Room, which was fully renovated a couple of years back.

If you'd like to behold all of these rosy, yellow, pink, red, white, and purple hues, and be charmed by the names of each rose — the Ketchup & Mustard Rose, found on the north side of the garden, is just one quirky and memorable moniker — do try to visit soon, as the days are getting hotter and the big bloom will wind down.

And by "soon" the staff suggestion is to call upon the Rose Garden by the end of May or over the first few days of June.

There's plenty to view across The Huntington, which recently changed its logo and officially shortened its name.

Check out the full schedule at the garden and library.

And be sure to make those reservations on weekends and holidays (in addition to your ticket purchase) before heading to the rose-filled wonderland.

Also important to know? Rose Garden Tea Room reservations can fill up quickly, so plan ahead.