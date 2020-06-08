Roundhouse Aquarium Is Bringing the Ocean Home

What to Know Monday, June 8, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Not be salty, but you probably wouldn't want the whole ocean inside your living room.

After all, your sofa would get soggy, and your carpet isn't the best to grow coral, and feeding dolphins a nutritional diet, not to mention the whales and sharks and sardines, and seahorses, too?

No one's pantry is nearly big enough. Let's be real here.

But we can enjoy a touch of aquatic wonder in our homes, on our screens, thanks to Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center.

The Manhattan Beach-based learning-and-more destination is honoring the international occasion with a not-so-soggy line-up of classes, spotlights, and educational opportunities on Monday, June 8.

They're all free to check out, too.

Some highlights? They're all highlights, truly, but Sustainable Fishing at noon, drawing a swell shark at 2 p.m., and the chance to ponder plankton at 4 o'clock should further fill out our knowledge of what the ocean is all about.

Which is a subject matter no human will ever truly reach the end of, and that's a good thing.

But as if we keep plumbing its depths, knowledge-wise, and discovering how we can help its health and its fascinating inhabitants, as World Oceans Day encourages us to do, well, that's an important pursuit, too.

We definitely don't want to bring the ocean home, but we can go for a "swim" into the sea of knowledge, via our screens, over a few education-amazing hours.