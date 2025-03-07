Food & Drink

Happy National Cereal Day: Salt & Straw has cereal-inspired ice creams all month

The artisanal ice cream company's Cereal'sly Delicious Series is all about the spoon-worthy favorites.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Salt & Straw

What to Know

  • Cereal'sly Delicious Series
  • Salt & Straw scoop shops; you can order local delivery and nationwide shipping, too
  • Pots of Gold & Rainbow, Snap 'N Crackle Marshmallow Treat, and Cornflake Cookies with Marionberry Jam are among the offbeat flavors; pastry chefs develop each ice cream while incorporating popular cereals or cereal styles

Cereal, that crunchy, chewy, marshmallow-ish, flaky, puffy, poppy, and frequently sweet superstar, is one of our iconic around-the-clock foods.

Sure, the morningtime may think it owns the tasty trademark on our favorite clusters and squares, but a bowl of cereal at the end of the day, or as a midnight snack, is commonly enjoyed by countless cerealists.

So creating a typically cereal-free dessert to honor this anytime, all-of-the-time superstar feels deliciously right, which may be why Salt & Straw, the artisanal ice cream company founded in Portland over 15 years ago, revisits the cereal aisle so often and with such flair.

The scoop shops honor our cereal-forward cravings each March, which just happens to be when National Cereal Day appetizingly occurs. That's March 7, but Salt & Straw will have five festive flavors all month long as part of its Cereal'sly Delicious Series, no milk required.

Pots of Gold & Rainbows, a lucky staple on the line-up, is back for its dozenth go around, while Peanut Butter Brownie Cereal Puffs is pairing chocolate and nuttiness in one memorable, puff-tastic cereal.

Cornflake Cookies with Marionberry Jam, Snap 'N Crackle Marshmallow Treats, and Captain's Berried Treasure round out the quirky quintet.

"Each flavor provides a pastry chef's take on cereal ice cream and embraces everyone's inner child by evoking memories of Saturday morning cartoons and the comforting ritual of enjoying a bowl of cereal," shares the Salt & Straw team.

Get your scoop at a local shop — you'll find one in the Arts District, Venice, and other locations around Southern California — or order for local delivery. Nationwide shipping, too, is also a pleasing possibility.

