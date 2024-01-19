Sample bites from a bevy of new restaurants at this tasty LA Magazine meet-up

What to Know The Best New Restaurants Celebration 2024, presented by LA Magazine

Thursday, Feb. 8 at the California Market Center

Get to know several fresh entries on the local dining scene and try several tastes, too; tickets are$75-$125

We do plenty of zigging and zagging in December, trying to get absolutely every little thing done before the holidays, which can lead to some sagging of the spirit come January.

Tuckered out, we most definitely are, as a new year begins and yet?

The whole "new" part of the new year motivates us to find our energy and get to know what's novel, fresh, and worth our time.

Added to this: Several Restaurant Weeks flower in January around California, putting the notion of sampling new-to-us eateries in our heads.

It's a nice notion even, yes, when our energy is on the saggier side.

Enter The Best New Restaurants Celebration 2024, presented by LA Magazine. This one-night-only affair is devoted to delighting in dozens of just-debuted eateries, from the buzziest must-tries to those smaller gems that deserve oodles of praise.

But lest you think that "zigging" and "zagging" are involved, and you're still weary from the aforementioned holidays, be cheered: You won't need to zig nor zag across town to get acquainted with all of these new places.

Rather, they'll gather at the California Market Center, on Thursday, Feb. 8, all to get to know potential new fans.

And, yes: Lots of tantalizing tidbits will be in tow, so you'll be able to munch from one restaurant to the next simply by stepping over to the next table rather than driving across the city.

Participants include OMG Kabob, Conrad Los Angeles, and Uchi West Hollywood.

A bouquet of wineries will stop by the DTLA location to pour some sips, including Miner Family Winery Oakville and Croix Estate Russian River Valley.

Desserts, too, will get to dazzle, with I Like Pies Bakeshop on the luscious list.

Tickets run from $75 through $125.

This is the 11th appetizing outing for this get-to-know-us event, a gathering of gourmand-y goodness that truly loves upon the hardworking restauranteurs, chefs, and employees who boldly bring their dining dreams to the Los Angeles food scene, year after year.