San Fransokyo Square snacks: Disneyland Resort's new ‘mash-up city' has eats aplenty

What to Know San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim

The new food offerings begin to roll out later in July, starting with the Lucky Fortune Cookery on July 19

Admission and a park reservation are required; food and drink are additional

Exploring an animated world of wonderment found within a favorite film? We can do so, with delight, every time we push the "play" button on the remote.

But something rather remarkable is rising at Disney California Adventure Park: The chance to actually step inside one of those realms, a "mash-up city" that served as the future-fantastical location of "Big Hero 6," the 2014 feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

San Fransokyo Square is the name of that surreally spectacular city, and it will soon make its debut at the Anaheim theme park.

And bolstering its beautiful bite-laden character? Plenty of great eats. Fabulous food plays such a large role in the real-world metropolises that inspired the film's location — San Francisco and Tokyo, of course — so it makes delicious sense that San Fransokyo Square would have its own terrific dishes and drinks.

Here are a few of the fun foods that will debut around the new area later in July.

Curry Beef (Aunt Cass Café) – Beef, carrots, potatoes, and onions cooked in classic curry topped with rice, pickled ginger, and green onions served in a Boudin sourdough bread bowl. Available later in summer 2023. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Soba Noodle Salad (Aunt Cass Café) – with tofu, cabbage, edamame, carrots, roasted corn, scallions, and cilantro topped with crispy shallots and sesame ginger dressing. Available later in summer 2023. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Honey Lemon-Ade (Aunt Cass Café) – Minute Maid Lemonade Zero Sugar and yuzu purée with passion fruit and strawberry popping spheres. Available later in summer 2023. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Baymax Macaron (Lucky Fortune Cookery) – filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread and buttercream. Available beginning July 19, 2023. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)