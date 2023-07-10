San Fransokyo Square snacks: Disneyland Resort's new ‘mash-up city' has eats aplenty

What to Know
- San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim
- The new food offerings begin to roll out later in July, starting with the Lucky Fortune Cookery on July 19
- Admission and a park reservation are required; food and drink are additional
Exploring an animated world of wonderment found within a favorite film? We can do so, with delight, every time we push the "play" button on the remote.
But something rather remarkable is rising at Disney California Adventure Park: The chance to actually step inside one of those realms, a "mash-up city" that served as the future-fantastical location of "Big Hero 6," the 2014 feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios.
San Fransokyo Square is the name of that surreally spectacular city, and it will soon make its debut at the Anaheim theme park.
And bolstering its beautiful bite-laden character? Plenty of great eats. Fabulous food plays such a large role in the real-world metropolises that inspired the film's location — San Francisco and Tokyo, of course — so it makes delicious sense that San Fransokyo Square would have its own terrific dishes and drinks.
Here are a few of the fun foods that will debut around the new area later in July.