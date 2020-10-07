San Pedro Public Market Rebrands as ‘West Harbor'

If you're a devoted seafoodie, and you especially obsess over shrimp dishes and ocean-close dining, chances are good that you've split the World Famous Shrimp Tray at the San Pedro Public Market once or twice.

Or you've had a fish taco while seated outside at Ports o' Call Village, or called upon the area for a big event, like Fleet Week or LobsterFest.

Be gladdened: The spacious, Pacific-adjacent spread isn't going anywhere, but it will have a full rebranding, in the design and mission sense, as a destination called West Harbor.

Renderings of the updated property were shared on Oct. 7, 2020, to give the public a sense of what the renovations will look like. Take a look now, and learn more about what is behind this new vision and what the future holds. The opening is slated for 2022.