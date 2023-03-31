Sand Sploots, Zoomies, and Bacon Bubbles: Get Corgi Beach Day Tips Now

What to Know Corgi Beach Day at 100 Goldenwest in Huntington Beach

Free; Saturday, April 1

Over a thousand Corgis (and "honorary Corgis") are expected for an ocean-breezy day of lighthearted activities and photo-fun moments

When you and your pooch are planning on attending "The Biggest Corgi Party on the Planet," the sort of big beachy bash that draws a colossal caboodle of Corgis as well as many "honorary Corgis," well, a little prep is in order.

True, you may want to break out a colorful costume for your cuddler, though that isn't required. And packing your pocket with a few of her favorite treats is always a solid idea, wherever you two may be headed.

But organizers behind Corgi Beach Day want people to know a few important things before they make for Huntington Beach on Saturday, April 1.

To make sure everyone is ready for the activity-packed day, which will include a coconut pie-eating contest and the chance to leap for bacon bubbles — these competitions are for the Corgis, of course — the team behind SoCal Corgi Nation has shared some tips.

"Arrive Early" is first, and you surely knew this would be on the lineup, given that this is an ocean-adjacent affair and parking can be a bit tricky, especially on a sunny Saturday.

"Sign Up for Contests Ahead of Time!" is another friendly suggestion. Nope, your beach baby doesn't have to compete in the round of Musical Chairs or any of the sweet showdowns, but if he will, make sure you've got him fully registered sooner than later.

The other tips on the online roster are handy, including making a few moments to breeze through the vendor village.

But of course, relaxing, doing a few sand sploots (again, this would be the pups, not the humans), and engaging in zoomies (same deal, though anyone is welcome to cutely run in circles, if they like), are all adorable elements of the smile-summoning celebration.

Check out the whole tip list here and learn all you need to know before you and your Corgi zoomie in the direction of the mondo momo meet-up.